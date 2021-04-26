PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.82 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $825,512.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.