Phore (PHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,009.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $3,009.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.56 or 0.01277206 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,883,876 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

