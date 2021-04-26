Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,476.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $9,476.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.78 or 0.01274318 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,886,727 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.