Photon Reaches Market Cap of $380,278.50 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $380,278.50 and $71.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,309,861,613 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

