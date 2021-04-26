Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,717 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.57. 220,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,585. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.