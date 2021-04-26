PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.39

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 9409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$167.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

