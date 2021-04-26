PieDAO DEFI++ One Day Volume Hits $2,190.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.97 million and $2,190.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00010949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

