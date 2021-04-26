Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 7.7%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $75.11. Approximately 29,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,240,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

