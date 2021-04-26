Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 281.36% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 24,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,957. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

