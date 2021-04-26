Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $14.74 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $265,840.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.