Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

