Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

