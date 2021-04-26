Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

