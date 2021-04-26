Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.39 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $434.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $43.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

