Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

