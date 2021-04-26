Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

HIG stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.