Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.