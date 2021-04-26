Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.14 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

