Piper Sandler Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

