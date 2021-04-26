Piper Sandler Comments on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.