Piper Sandler Comments on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

