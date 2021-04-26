Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.78.

MKTX stock opened at $507.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.76. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $416.04 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.