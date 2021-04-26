Piper Sandler Comments on OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE OFG opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

