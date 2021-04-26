Piper Sandler Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

