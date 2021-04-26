Piper Sandler Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $191.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

