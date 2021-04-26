Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

