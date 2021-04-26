Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

ALGN stock opened at $620.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $186.65 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

