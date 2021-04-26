Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

