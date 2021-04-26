Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

