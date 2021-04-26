Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Northeast Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NBN stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

