Piper Sandler Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.28 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

