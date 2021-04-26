Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Up 15.3%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $0.98. 23,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 22,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

