PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $7,574.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,382,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

