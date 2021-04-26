Pirl Price Hits $0.0032 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $272,359.83 and $81.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,665.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.40 or 0.04644321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00451497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.12 or 0.01548699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.78 or 0.00703948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.85 or 0.00482345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00408321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

