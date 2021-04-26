Pivot Token Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.83 or 0.07617491 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

