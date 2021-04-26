Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 87,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

