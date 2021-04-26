Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Plantronics worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 248.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.