Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $725,090.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

