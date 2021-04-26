Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0805 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $2,530.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.05 or 0.00998497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00722547 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,515.46 or 1.00055427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.