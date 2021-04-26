Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $3,353.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

