Playkey Price Reaches $0.0874 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $112,415.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

