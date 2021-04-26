Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $32.39 million and approximately $151,388.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.27 or 0.00742836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.20 or 0.07887344 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 819,558,900 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

