Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

PLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

