Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.21. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

