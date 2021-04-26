Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 1,795 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.