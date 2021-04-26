PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.51 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. PlotX has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $690,829.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.