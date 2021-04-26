Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 467,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,849,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

