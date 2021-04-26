PM CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 9.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 999,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

