PM CAPITAL Ltd Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 8.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.33% of Wynn Resorts worth $47,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.02. 48,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,343. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.