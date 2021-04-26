PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 98,080 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PM CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 98,080 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 14.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $81,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $38.88. 741,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,797,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

